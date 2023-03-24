“We go together” – Grieving lady jumps into grave of her brother

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A grieving lady could not control her tears during the burial of her brother as she jumped into the grave screaming his name. 

She wailed “Brother Bernard” in a very loud voice, and moved by grief, she jumped on the coffin and landed on her belly. 

Netizens reacted to this video in so many ways. Some of their comments read: 

moh_customz:

“If I’m Bro Bernard, you’re not coming out. Since you want to go with me as my favourite relative. We go together.”

nmecha:

“The thought of you never going to see the again is what hurts most.”

michelledera

“It’s a sad thing to loose a loved one..only who have been there will relate easily. Heart wrecking.”

properties_by_susan:

“If dem begin pour sand na she go jaa. No matter how much you are loved, nobody go follow you enter grave I pray she heals.”

See video here: 

