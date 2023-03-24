Viral lady whose man proposed with N2.5m dumps him to marry another guy

A Nigerian woman identified as Scarlet has wed another man 2 years following her acceptance of another man’s marriage proposal.

Sonia was captured in a clip in 2021 when she accepted her former lover’s proposal and was given the sum of of N2.5 million simply for saying Yes to the man.

The expensive event caused a stir on social media because many women hoped they were in the same situation.

Intriguingly, Scarlet did not reveal the identity of her first boo at the time because the clip she uploaded only featured her.

The attractive woman praised her husband and shared pictures from their traditional wedding ritual.

Scarlet referred to her spouse as her soulmate and expressed her gratitude for his assistance and support.

She captioned her post:

“Our story is sweet and a miraculous one which I always thank God for putting me through it. When we met each other we knew that we are meant to be, our feelings for each other kept growing stronger everyday our love blossomed and our happiness multiplied . we became each other’s backbone and the love we shared was impregnable.

My husband is my number one source of strength and encouragement, he always empowers with his words and constantly tells me he believes in me. His my everything and being who I am today is all thanks to him. His unending support and love is top notch.

I most times call him My Strong Hero cos his really strong indeed in all ramification, his unshakable faith gives me glow from within. Marrying him is my destiny and I know we are both meant to be forever. I am a boss today and more is because of his true love and outstanding support. If I will have to chose again I will chose my husband 1billion times.

Married to my soulmate 💍💍

“Thanks to my family members for their amazing support on our special day and thanks to everyone who sent their good wishes may God meet you all at the point of your needs. It was great knowing that a lot of you care and really want the best for me may God bless you all abundantly.”