TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He died in the middle of s*x” – Lady narrates how she lost…

Nigerians call for ban of new Hollywood horror movie ‘Children of…

“I used all my savings” – Lady cries out as…

Viral lady whose man proposed with N2.5m dumps him to marry another guy

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman identified as Scarlet has wed another man 2 years following her acceptance of another man’s marriage proposal.

Sonia was captured in a clip in 2021 when she accepted her former lover’s proposal and was given the sum of of N2.5 million simply for saying Yes to the man.

The expensive event caused a stir on social media because many women hoped they were in the same situation.

READ ALSO

21-yr-old girl reportedly drinks rat po!son because…

Abroad-based lady wails after her brother squandered money…

Intriguingly, Scarlet did not reveal the identity of her first boo at the time because the clip she uploaded only featured her.

The attractive woman praised her husband and shared pictures from their traditional wedding ritual.

Scarlet referred to her spouse as her soulmate and expressed her gratitude for his assistance and support.

She captioned her post:

“Our story is sweet and a miraculous one which I always thank God for putting me through it. When we met each other we knew that we are meant to be, our feelings for each other kept growing stronger everyday our love blossomed and our happiness multiplied . we became each other’s backbone and the love we shared was impregnable.

My husband is my number one source of strength and encouragement, he always empowers with his words and constantly tells me he believes in me. His my everything and being who I am today is all thanks to him. His unending support and love is top notch.

I most times call him My Strong Hero cos his really strong indeed in all ramification, his unshakable faith gives me glow from within. Marrying him is my destiny and I know we are both meant to be forever. I am a boss today and more is because of his true love and outstanding support. If I will have to chose again I will chose my husband 1billion times.

Married to my soulmate 💍💍

“Thanks to my family members for their amazing support on our special day and thanks to everyone who sent their good wishes may God meet you all at the point of your needs. It was great knowing that a lot of you care and really want the best for me may God bless you all abundantly.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He died in the middle of s*x” – Lady narrates how she lost her boyfriend

Nigerians call for ban of new Hollywood horror movie ‘Children of the Corn’

“I used all my savings” – Lady cries out as boyfriend blocks…

“Please get pregnant for your husband” – Anita Joseph under fire

Online loan firm reportedly tracks down and arrests client who failed to repay…

“I didn’t expect to be hurt” BBNaija’s Vee Iye opens up on her break-up with Neo…

“Take care of him; he left me because of you” – Heartbroken lady tells…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Viral lady whose man proposed with N2.5m dumps him to marry another guy

I provide for all of them, says Lady with three husbands (Video)

21-yr-old girl reportedly drinks rat po!son because boyfriend cheated

Apostle Chibuzor relocates veteran actor, Aguba to new house in his village

Couple who broke up last year tie the knot months after getting back together

Abroad-based lady wails after her brother squandered money she sent for land and…

Nigerians call for ban of new Hollywood horror movie ‘Children of the Corn’

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More