Wedding crashes in Benin as bride discovers groom is a father of seven (Video)

A wedding event came to an unexpected close after the wife-to-be found out on her wedding day that her husband-to-be is a father of seven.

A video circulating the net captures the event which was expected to be heartwarming and joyous for the couple, but had sadly ended in pains and heartbreak.

The shocking revelation that the groom had a second family until the day of the bride’s wedding reportedly came as a surprise to the bride.

A video which was shared online shows the venue looking scattered after the equipments and chairs were deserted following the discovery.

He advised women to conduct research on potential partners rather than taking someone else’s husbands, according to a voice in the video’s backdrop.

Watch the video below: