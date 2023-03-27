TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Four brothers serve as only sister’s bridesmaids at her bridal…

Only a man with two wives know which of them owns his heart — Yul…

“We never dated, she’s chasing clout” — Tallest corper debunks…

Wedding crashes in Benin as bride discovers groom is a father of seven (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A wedding event came to an unexpected close after the wife-to-be found out on her wedding day that her husband-to-be is a father of seven.

A video circulating the net captures the event which was expected to be heartwarming and joyous for the couple, but had sadly ended in pains and heartbreak.

The shocking revelation that the groom had a second family until the day of the bride’s wedding reportedly came as a surprise to the bride.

READ ALSO

Reactions as couple receive firewood as gift on their…

I got 35m from my dad as wedding gift but I didn’t inform my…

A video which was shared online shows the venue looking scattered after the equipments and chairs were deserted following the discovery.

He advised women to conduct research on potential partners rather than taking someone else’s husbands, according to a voice in the video’s backdrop.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Four brothers serve as only sister’s bridesmaids at her bridal shower (Video)

Only a man with two wives know which of them owns his heart — Yul Edochie

“We never dated, she’s chasing clout” — Tallest corper debunks claims of…

‘I needed the 30k’ -Ay Makun speaks on his long-standing beef with colleague,…

Wedding crashes in Benin as bride discovers groom is a father of seven (Video)

Nigerian man and his plus-sized bride set internet abuzz (Photos/Video)

There are roles I can no longer accept because I’m married – Actress Anita…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“It happened 10 years ago” – APC supporters defend Tinubu’s alleged drug…

“Little Englander” – FFK fires Ben Llewelyn-Jones over visa ban threat

Visiting prayer houses is a major turn off for me – Man warns future wife

Toke Makinwa slams man for being obsessed with her huge backside

Not all skit-makers are destined to ‘blow’ – Comedian Gbenga Adeyinka

Toke Makinwa clashes with trolls who questioned her for being single at her age

Bobrisky sets aside N20 million to feed Christians, Muslims who’re fasting

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More