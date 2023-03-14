“What do men really want”- lady puzzled as boyfriend breaks up with her after forgiving him for cheating

A lady on twitter identified as Sharon has taken to her twitter page to post a conversation between herself and her boyfriend who cheated on her.

According to the conversation, she had caught her boyfriend in the act but was indifferent about the situation and even cooked for him but he insisted on breaking up.

She had posted their conversation with the caption “what do men really want” as she said she didn’t have any need to cause drama.

He was not still convinced that everything was okay as he said :

“Babes listen, I appreciate your love, kindness and all, but common you caught me cheating and no reaction,

you just waved it off like it never happened and I’m not comfortable with that. You deserve better babes. I’m sorry”