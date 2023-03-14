Why I won’t assist my husband if he’s struggling financially – Nigerian feminist

A feminist who goes by the name Uloma has revealed that she will not assist her husband if he is having financial difficulties.

She made the comment in reaction to a tweet from @juscallmeorgans, who questioned what women would do if their husbands couldn’t afford to pay the rent.

The question read; “I have a question for my girls. Say your husband is struggling financially and rent is due. Are you guys paying it or do you guys expect him to find a solution on his own?”

Uloma replied that a man’s responsibility is to support the family, while a woman’s responsibility is to care for the house.

The tech enthusiast claims that when a woman helps a male who needs money, she is taking away his masculinity.

She wrote; “He’s a man and his duty is to provide while yours is to make the home. When you provide, you’re stripping him of his manhood and turning him into a woman.

So let him figure it out on his own. It’s best you become homeless than you pay the rent. That’s how the patriarchy works.”

When one netizen asked; “Where would you sleep though?”

Uloma answered; “I’ll find a man who can pay rent, marry him and make his home. Women are always ready for homemaking, we just need a home to make. Any man that is not capable of providing does not deserve a home.”