TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Four brothers serve as only sister’s bridesmaids at her bridal…

Only a man with two wives know which of them owns his heart — Yul…

“We never dated, she’s chasing clout” — Tallest corper debunks…

Wife beats husband till he faints after catching him in bed with another lady

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Zimbabwean woman caught her husband with cheating on him with another lady and she descended on him mercilessly.

The businesswoman reportedly got information that he was at home with an unknown lady and she quickly left her shop.

On reaching her matrimonial home, she pounced on him and beat him to mercilessly and it was gathered that he passed out on the bed.

READ ALSO

I provide for all of them, says Lady with three husbands…

Lady rejoices as man her parents tried forcing her to marry…

An eyewitness said she did not pay attention to the lady he was with and she was able to run out of the house while holding her clothes in her hand.

In a video shared by Zim Celebs on Instagram, the angry wife gave her husband and punches without pause as he was begging and trying to defend himself.

He began to bleed from his nose but that did not stop her from the assault, it was outsiders that had to intervene and separate them.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Four brothers serve as only sister’s bridesmaids at her bridal shower (Video)

Only a man with two wives know which of them owns his heart — Yul Edochie

“We never dated, she’s chasing clout” — Tallest corper debunks claims of…

‘I needed the 30k’ -Ay Makun speaks on his long-standing beef with colleague,…

Wedding crashes in Benin as bride discovers groom is a father of seven (Video)

Wife beats husband till he faints after catching him in bed with another lady

There are roles I can no longer accept because I’m married – Actress Anita…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Introduction should be a parlor meeting” – Lady advises Nigerians on…

Uju Okoli reacts after getting trolled over photos with married actor, Frederick…

“True love is hard to find these days” – Timaya laments

Wife beats husband till he faints after catching him in bed with another lady

Nigerian lady calls out bolt driver for allegedly scamming her

“Our love is the real deal” – Seyi Law celebrates 12 years in marriage…

“It happened 10 years ago” – APC supporters defend Tinubu’s alleged drug…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More