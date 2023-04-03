Lady on a date left speechless as she bumps into boyfriend with another girl

An intriguing encounter a girl had with her partner helped her realize they were both having secret affairs.

Kemi said; “I ran into my boyfriend at the mall with another girl, he told me he was gonna be busy but here he is with another girl but I couldn’t say jack because I was also with another man. We just greeted casually and left.. Pls what next? I’m new to this cheating game.”