Lady on a date left speechless as she bumps into boyfriend with another girl

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

An intriguing encounter a girl had with her partner helped her realize they were both having secret affairs.

The woman who is known as Kemi claimed she went on a date with her secret lover at the same mall where she met her boyfriend with someone else.

He had previously informed her that he would be occupied, so it was a huge surprise to see him with another girl, according to the businesswoman who detailed what transpired on Twitter.

The lady said that all they could do was to greet each other as though they were casual friends and couldn’t condemn each other since they were out with other people.

She also added that cheating is something that she’s new to, so she doesn’t know what to go next.

Kemi said; “I ran into my boyfriend at the mall with another girl, he told me he was gonna be busy but here he is with another girl but I couldn’t say jack because I was also with another man. We just greeted casually and left.. Pls what next? I’m new to this cheating game.”

