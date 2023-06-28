Another woman, Ivanna Bay, has come forward to accuse Davido of being responsible for her unborn child.

A few hours after Anita Brown accused Davido of getting her pregnant and requesting an abortion, another woman has come forward with the same story.

On Instagram, a woman identified as Ivanna Bay claimed that Davido is the father of her unborn child. According to her, she had no idea she was not the only one he impregnated.

The lady took to her Instagram story to share a pregnancy test result from a laboratory indicating the day and the state of her pregnancy. She also leaked some chat between herself and Davido.

From the screenshot shared, the abortion the lady wanted to do did not work as she announced that she is currently heavy and will put to birth soon.