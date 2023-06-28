Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has tackled Popular singer, Davido for cheating on his wife, Chioma and impregnating a US-based entrepreneur, Anita Brown.

Recall that the lady took to social media to announce that she is expecting a child with OBO.

To back up her claim, Anita shared a purported DM the singer sent to her, confirming that they had raw sex.

Reacting to this, Uche Maduagwu slammed Davido for getting another woman pregnant while his wife, Chef Chioma was still mourning the death of their son.

The actor,who is fond of Chef chi, wondered why OBO would cheat on his wife without using condom.

He wrote;

“You get hundreds of millions to buy MayBach but not N500 Condom to prevent Anita alleged Belle? You no fit even respect Ifeanyi Memory, you no respect mama wey dey mourn too. See O fi Se E Ni? So you were just hyping my chiom chiom for interviews to promote your albums? Grammy is unavailable for you doing this evil to a good woman”

