Nigerian musician Burna Boy expressed his anger and issued a stern warning to his close friends who leaked his upcoming song during a live video.

The Nigerian global superstar is known for his unwavering dedication to delighting his fans and music enthusiasts with his exceptional talent.

In an Instagram live video, a clip captured the moment when his close friends attempted to listen to one of his unreleased songs but immediately stopped upon realizing they were broadcasting live.

Unfortunately for them, Burna Boy entered the scene just as the song was abruptly halted, prompting him to question the situation.

“Una dey leak record?” He questioned

Reacting to the post, officialkash3945: “I remember when dj tunez leak wiz song for live video baba just dey smoke and drink for the same live he no even reason am .”

forthaglory: “Make una no leak record ooo, Nigerians smart die.”

mane_otf: “Na everybody egbon dey vex for .”

lilzynco: “All na plan work.”

jboy0_07: “This jam bad ooo.”

akanooluwasola4: “Baba change am for them.”

