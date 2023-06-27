Regina Daniels, a popular Nigerian actress, receives praise after she visited Asaba Specialist Hospital.

Fans have been talking about the celebrity philanthropist after seeing her giving out gifts to hospital patients.

Regina Daniels went to Asaba Specialist Hospital by herself, paying humble visits to the sick and disabled. From her experience, she noted that it was very touching.

“I visited the Asaba Specialist Hospital. It was a very touching experience as I saw the urgent need for the equipping of hospitals in Nigeria with good medical facilities where lives can be saved without being referred abroad. I also interacted and gave my little support to the expecting and newly mothers. I pray that all women, both the weak and the strong, will deliver like that of Hebrew women with healthy babies.”- She wrote

Without a doubt that you will tell that with this her act of humanity alone. Her fans and followers have fallen in love with her more.

One of Regina Daniels’s followers went on to say that “If you campaign for governorship in the coming years, I will be glad to support you. I love you, and you have resolved into a leader and a woman of impact.

See some reactions from her followers below;

@ayam_princess_prisca said, “Tell me why won’t God bless this lady? Just tell me? Regina Daniels you’re blessed already, keep bringing ideas“

@_wasem_nessa said, “God bless you mummy G.”

@fynie001 said, “God bless you sis, I just wished the world is a better place for us all”

@andreceo said, “God bless you baby.”