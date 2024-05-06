Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has expressed his excitement as he purchases a house in Lekki, Lagos.

The singer, known for his bold personality, shared a tour of his newly acquired mansion worth N100 million with his fans on Instagram.

The singer showed off the beautiful interior and exterior decoration of his new house in a video that has gone viral online.

He captioned the post, “Alhamdulilahi… I’m going close, I’m about to blow… CEO Dr ZEHNATION coming to Lekki… Who gets God gets everything @abel_egbarin God bless you, King… Of Boiz Mafian Presidential.”

Fans and followers flooded his page with congratulatory messages, with some social media users sharing their thoughts in the comment section.

Portable ‘s new Lekki house was built by real estate mogul Abu Abel, who appeared in a FaceTime call with the singer.

See below;

