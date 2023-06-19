A 40-year-old farmer named Zakaria Bulus has been remanded in a correctional center by a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State. He is accused of defiling a 10-year-old girl who is deaf-mute.

Bulus was charged with defilement by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kaduna.However, the presiding judge, Mr. Samson Kwasu, stated that he lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter and did not take Bulus’ plea.

Instead, Kwasu directed the prosecutor to send the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.The judge adjourned the case until July 18 for further mention.

According to the NSCDC prosecutor, Mr. Marcus Audu, the victim’s mother, Mary Hosea, reported the incident at the corps office in Kafanchan on June 13.

Audu alleged that Bulus enticed the victim’s daughter into an unfinished building in Ungwan Masara, where he then defiled her.

The minor was subsequently taken to the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Kafanchan.During the investigation, Bulus reportedly confessed to committing the crime.