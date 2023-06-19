A young Nigerian man found himself in a challenging situation after making an advance on a female soldier whom he found attractive.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment when the man faced the consequences of his actions at the hands of three military officers.

In the video, the infatuated man can be seen in a taxi with three soldiers who proceed to slap him multiple times when he is asked to smile for the camera.

The incident occurred as a result of the man’s perceived disrespect towards the female soldier’s military uniform, leading to his encounter with the disciplinary actions of the officers.

The video has gained attention online, sparking discussions and reactions from viewers.

SEE REACTIONS BELOW;

Olaara231 said: “Soldier na god..?😏😳Nonsense”

michaelezeh11 noted: “see these handsome guy if na me I go later find those soja girls go dey go collect shot”

kstarmediaolawale opined: “I swear not making sense at all, they might not see husband”.

SEE VIDEO BELOW;