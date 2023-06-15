A heartwarming love story has captured the attention of many as Gabriel Aye, a young Nigerian man from Delta State, tied the knot with his older British soulmate, Kathleen.

The couple’s wedding ceremony took place at the Ikoyi Registry in Lagos and became a symbol of their enduring love and commitment.

During their wedding vows, Gabriel expressed the depth of his feelings for Kathleen, declaring that his entire existence relies on his love for her and stating that he cannot imagine a life without her by his side. The couple was officially joined together by the law, solidifying their union.

However, the wedding has sparked mixed reactions from people online, with some speculating that Gabriel’s motives may be driven solely by a desire for a better life abroad rather than genuine love.