A video which is circulating on social media captures the moment a baby mama was seen arguing heatedly with her child’s father.

The video shows an unknown man questioning the woman about her supposed relationship with his uncle while hiding his face.

The woman responded by boldly confronting the man and stating that she owed him no loyalty.

She made it obvious that they had no romantic relationship and that she was neither his wife nor girlfriend.

The man countered by saying that he paid the bills and provided for their household.

He continued by saying that given her actions and attitude, he would eventually expose her business transactions to the public.

Unfazed, the woman disputed his claim by claiming that he had failed to meet their requirements in a number of other ways.

Watch the video below: