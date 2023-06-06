Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has disclosed that he would have been a stand-up comedian if not for his music career.

Explaining why he would have been a comedian, the ‘Unavailable’ crooner, he is a happy person and will always want people to be happy.

According to Davido, he knows how it feels to be unhappy and would not even wish it on his enemies. He made this comment during a documentary filmed by YouTuber, Tayo Aina.

“If I was not doing music, I would have been a stand-up comedian. I’m a funny guy. In school, I was the type to always make people laugh. That transcended into my entertainment, music, and being a people person,”

“I know how it feels to not feel good. That bad feeling, I wouldn’t wish it on even my enemy,” he said.