An old video of actress Tonto Dikeh denying ever knowing or having a connection with Iyanya recently surfaced online.

Ghanaian actress and producer Yvonne Nelson stirred reactions on social media with the content of her newly released book, “I am not Yvonne Nelson.”

Yvonne Nelson reveal some significant details about herself and her past to the public. One of the book’s most popular chapters is about her abortion for Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, as well as the reason for her breakup with Nigerian artist Iyanya.

Yvonne Nelson disclosed in Chapter 10 of her memoir that she broke up with Iynana because he was cheating on her with Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh.

“Anytime I left Iyanya’s place, another actress came over to him and sometimes slept over. The person turned out to be Tonto Dikeh of Nigeria. When I was convinced about the authenticity of this information I received, I was heartbroken. I took to Twitter to rant. Tonto Dikeh responded saying people changed and so did feelings so I should move on” she said.

In a recent development, some Nigerians dig up an old video of Tonto Dikeh denying knowing singer Iyanya when asked about her relationship with him. She doesn’t know him and has only seen him once, according to her.

Watch the video below: