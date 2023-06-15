A 23-year-old man named Isyaku Lawal was apprehended by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa state for the alleged sodomy of a 9-year-old boy who lived in his neighborhood.

The incident took place in an unfinished building in Chiromari village, Malam Madori Local Government.

Lawal had taken the young victim to the secluded location and allegedly engaged in the act, promising to buy him a sweet if he kept silent about it. However, when Lawal failed to fulfill his promise, the victim confided in his older sister.

The spokesperson for the NSCDC in Jigawa state, CSC Adamu Shehu, confirmed the incident and the subsequent arrest of Lawal. According to reports, the victim’s father reported the matter to the NSCDC, leading to Lawal’s apprehension.

Upon questioning, the victim revealed that he was taken to the isolated location in the evening while playing with his friends. Lawal allegedly removed the victim’s trousers and engaged in the act, instructing him not to disclose what had happened. However, when Lawal failed to buy him the promised sweets, the victim confided in his sister.

Medical examinations conducted at the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) at General Hospital Dutse reportedly revealed evidence of repeated rectal penetrations and bruises in the anal area of the victim.

Lawal has confessed to the crime and will face charges in a court of competent jurisdiction. The offense committed by Lawal is in violation of Section 284 of the Penal Code of Jigawa State.

This incident highlights the importance of safeguarding children from such heinous acts and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.