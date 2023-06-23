A young man who is upset was caught on camera cursing and abusing a neighbor who he claims is having an affair with his wife.

It was learned that the wealthy man who lives in the same complex as his wife is the one with whom she is having an extramarital affair.

When he realized what was going on, he invaded the house early the next morning to hurl insults amid suffering and anguish.

In a video, the irate husband can be heard berating the man he identified as Papa Collins and wishing for all kinds of misfortune to descend upon him.

Additionally, the man made lethal threats against the wealthy neighbor, who was not seen in the video.

He was seen barefooted and doing a back and forth motion on the roadway while laying curses on the man.

Watch the video below;