Nigerian actress and fashion entrepreneur, Temi Otedola has responded to a recent comment by controversial Twitter user, Daniel Regha directed at her fiancé, Mr Eazi.

The social commentator had called out Mr Eazi for not walking Temi down the aisle more than a year after proposing.

Mr Eazi announced in April 2022 that he and Temi were engaged and he shared a video of the proposal by a riverside.

Daniel who felt concerned about the fact that there is no report of them having a wedding noted that the singer was not ready to settle down he should not have rushed.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote; “Cuppy has been engaged since November 2022; While her sister Temi got engaged since April 2022, but there’s no proof that Mr Eazi has tied the knot.

Why rush engagement if there was no plan on getting married within 3 to 6 months? It’s not like money is a problem. No offense.”

Reacting through her Twitter account, the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola asked him to mind his business.

Although Temi did not reply to his post directly, her tweet came shortly after he made the suggestion.

She wrote; “Never forget rule no 1: mind yo business.”