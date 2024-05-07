Adanma Luke, a Nollywood actress, has called out her colleague, TC Okafor, for allegedly using the recent boat mishap that killed Junior Pope and others for content.

It all started when TC Okafor shared a movie promo on Facebook, writing: “Fanta Of Life Full video out now on my Facebook page Tcvirus W//S ::: @confusiontwins @sa Boy Official #son_of_da_seven_sea #mamaraisedaking”.

Reacting to this via comment section, Adanma Luke accused TC Okafor of using the recent boat mishap that claimed several lives, including Junior Pope ‘s, for content, which she considered insensitive and exploitative.

She recounted how the actor had previously expressed jealousy towards Junior Pope, stating that he came into the industry before him and even wrote his name on his first audition, but Junior Pope went on to achieve success and play lead roles.

According to her, the content creator is driven by envy and jealousy in the industry, seeking to become a superstar.

“So it’s actually true you now use this whole incident for content. You told your colleagues on set how you came to the industry before Jp and how you were the one that wrote his name for him on his first audition now his playing lead ahead of you. The envy and jealousy in the industry is on another level. Hopefully this incident makes you the super star you wanted so desperately,” Adanma wrote in a scathing response.

A fan, gazabritishh, defended TC Okafor and blamed Adanma, writing: “@adanmaluke go and invest in life jacket and stop looking for who to blame because fact still remain u never provide jackets and ppl don kpai.”

Adanma replied: “@gazabritishh if I buy you a flight ticket, am I suppose to come inside the flight and tell you to wear your seat belt or is it the duty of the flight attendant? Am I suppose to be the one to tell an adult not to distract a pilot? You all choose to blame me because it’s Ada but enough of it already. I lost my friends and feel bad because it could have been avoided. Once I die you will satisfy your craving.”

See the exchange below;



