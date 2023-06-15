After ten years in university, a Nigerian man identified as Akorede J. Ayanbisi, has graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance.

He celebrated on Twitter by telling the heartwarming tale of how, after finishing high school in 2011, he was unable to enroll until six years later.

The recent University of Lagos graduate claimed that after numerous unsuccessful attempts to pursue a degree in accounting, he enrolled in the National Open University NOUN, Abuja, in 2014.

Akorede stated that in 2017, he was inspired by some of his classmates to retake the JAMB tests, and as a result, he was granted admission to UNILAG to study finance.

In May 2023, he narrated; “I’ve always wanted to pursue my university education at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

In 2011, I completed high school and attempted the JAMB exams in 2011, 2012 and 2013, hoping to be admitted to study Accounting at UNILAG. Unfortunately, I wasn’t granted admission during those years.

In 2014, due to my frustrations with the admission process, I decided to enroll at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) to study Accounting.

In 2017, during my final year and first semester at NOUN, I was inspired by my twin friends who were also my course-mates. One of them gained admission to UNILAG in 2015, and the other in 2016.

Motivated by their success, I took the JAMB again in 2017, determined not to give up on my dream of studying at UNILAG. Thankfully, I was offered admission to study Finance at UNILAG.

Currently, I am in my final year and will be completing my program this June 2023, by the special grace of God. The day I received my admission letter was one of the best days of my life because I accomplished it on my own, with the help of God.

Nobody was aware of the entire process until I received the admission, and that’s when I shared the news with everyone. This experience has made me a firm believer in resilience, consistency, commitment, and being a goal-getter. There is nothing that cannot be achieved if you set your mind to it.”

Akorede has finally graduated with a bsc degree in finance and has gone online to celebrate.

Sharing photos from his sign out, Akorede wrote; “After spending 10 years in the university education system, I have finally graduated with a Bachelor of Science in FINANCE from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

I can now be addressed as both a Product Designer and a Financial Analyst. This means a lot to me, Alhamdulillah.🙏🏽

https://twitter.com/AJ_Ayanbisi/status/1668977239428325376?t=lw3EfKxKfMKkAEtZzv33Vg&s=19