A Black American man won the jackpot at the casino for $123,000 (one hundred and twenty-three thousand dollars), and his joy knew no bounds.

He was playing blackjack when he showed the winning cards and won the jackpot.

As soon as he realized how rich he had become, he started going haywire with excitement and began to hug and shake different people.

The Detroit man, who is said to be a graduate of Engineering, kept screaming; “I hit it” repeatedly as other gamblers congratulated him.

Watch the clip below:

https://twitter.com/shannonsharpeee/status/1666980976696922112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1666980976696922112%7Ctwgr%5E4938967e2787999c0fc926d094871de196fe9d28%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theinfong.com%2Fgraduate-screams-in-excitement-after-winning-123k-in-casino-video%2F

In other news, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a popular show host, claims he was among the first to achieve success in the hosting game, paving the way for ‘new cats’ like Bovi.

The popular BBNaija anchor said this amid an online debate sparked by the sensational Afrobeats singer Davido’s claim that he and WizKid paved the way for new cats like Burna Boy, Rema, and others.