Popular comedian, Pencil has claimed that the controversial musician, Portable cannot be trusted as a companion.

He claimed that because Portable is not dependable, anyone who confided in him out of friendship would suffer as a result.

The joker said this during the preview of his show, Pencil Unbroken, which will take place on July 9.

He claimed that Portable has no friends and is more devoted than anyone to pounds, dollars, and all other currencies.

Pencil observed that the Zazuu artist conducts himself with pride and has been living off the success of one single song he released years ago.

He questioned why people were spending up to N3 million to hire the singer for performances and occasions and came to the conclusion that Nigerians enjoy shelling out money for garbage.

