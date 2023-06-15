Afeez Oladimeji Agoro, a well-known Nigerian actor, and model recognized as the tallest man in Nigeria, has reportedly passed away after a prolonged illness.

According to reports, the 47-year-old Afeez Agoro was swiftly transported to the hospital on Wednesday, June 14, but unfortunately succumbed due to complications.

In response to his unfortunate demise, numerous individuals have taken to social media and his Instagram page to express their grief, commenting on his most recent post from 9 weeks ago. Just one month prior, specifically on May 14, Agoro sought N5 million in funding for the treatment of his chronic hip arthritis, which required the replacement of his ball and socket joint.

Afeez Agoro, who became aware of his condition, Acromegaly, commonly known as gigantism, at the age of 19, stated that the funds would have aided in covering the costs of his surgery and therapy.

