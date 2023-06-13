Winner of Big Brother Naija 2022, Josephina Ijeoma Otabor better known as Phyna, has made a surprise appearance at the Perfect Match Xtra house in Ghana.

Perfect Match Xtra is an ongoing reality TV show in Ghana that revolves around the challenges of love and finding the perfect partner.

It was created as a spinoff of both Big Brother and Date Rush Ghana with similar features as Diary room sessions, and nominations by housemates among others.

Three weeks after her show premiered, Phyna recently the housemates unannounced and they were very excited to see her.

In a video which is circulating online, the Nigerian reality star joined them in a few merriments and she noted that she felt like she was back in Big Brother’s house.

She shared some words of encouragement with them and wished all the housemates goodluck.

Watch the video below: