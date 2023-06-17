Following news of Pastor Jerry Eze‘s recent monetary gift to Tonto Dikeh in celebration of her 38th birthday, Nigerian Journalist, Moji Danisa has issued a stern waring to him.

The Journalist advised the actor to stay away from Nollywood actresses as she forsees trouble arising if he keeps the attitude up.

In her words:

“This is for you Pastor Jerry Eze. STAY AWAY FROM NOLLYWOOD DRAMA QUEENS. You sent money to this one for her birthday, I will still say allegedly because I nor wan believe, she don carry you enter social media say na substantial amount wey shake her bank account.

“Imagine! So all those small small donations and the big ones from those who truly believe in you na … let me stop here, i don’t want my hand to scratch me too much this morning. Nevertheless, this is a very simple advice. Thank you. #JERRYEZE”

Reacting to this vivianlam_ glamour commented: “You don’t have to be a witch before u can fly. This Aunty must be a top witch. …. A lot of Us heard about pastor 68 Jerry through Tonto. She made the morning prayer more popular, so he can gift her anything he deems fit to appreciate her effort in the growth of his church. Bad belle Dey disquise. Smh”

mr.commonsense_ stated: “I blame Tonto for this nonsense. Somebody appreciates 4, you in private. You go out to announce it and put him at risk of being dragged into what he didn’t prepare for.”

culturalqueenafricapageant commented: “So because he’s a pastor and because she is a celebrity i, they can’t gift each other. It’s just that there’s hunger 8S in the country, these things are just normal and Mind you, not all pastors depend on offerings, they have their private businesses. Let pastors and celebrities breef pls”

luina4marvel commented: “From a business point of view, Tonto deserves any 7, amount Pastor Jerry gives her cause the way she b62 uses her platform to talk about MSPPD is wow. Many people knew about him through her so we can call it advertisement fee. However since this is a spiritual matter, i no Sabi oh”

See the post below: