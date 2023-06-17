Nollywood actor, Sylvester Madu has responded to the viral video of him selling goods in a public market in Enugu state.

After the video caused a stir online, with mixed reactions from people applauding or mocking him, Sylvester Madu took to Instagram Live to address the negative comments.

He showcased his business empire, which includes items such as shoes and laptops, and defended his hustle, emphasizing that he is working hard to pay his bills.

He expressed his disappointment in those who chose to hate on him instead of appreciating his efforts.

“They don dey craze bad market don catch them. That thing that they think is news, let me make it news by myself. Very foolish people, person dey do his hustle instead of you to appreciate am, u are writing rubbish”. He said

Watch him speak below: