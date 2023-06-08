Five corps members have lost their lives in road accidents.

According to reports, the sad incident occurred on Monday, June 5, 2023.

It was gathered that the corps members were travelling to their place of primary assignment in Cross Rivers state when the sad incident occurred.

The Sienna car carrying them drifted out of the bridge and plunged into a river. This led to their untimely death.

May their Soul Rest in Peace. Amen!

