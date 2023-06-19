A trending photo of popular Nigerian controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky, looking like a man has sparked reactions on social media.

The edited photo shared by @cruiseart on Instagram showed the crossdresser dressed in native attire and posing like a man.

Netizens reacting in the comments section pointed out that the self-styled ‘mummy of Lagos’ looks stunning as a man.

Esther Iwuka said: “This Man is beautiful and the woman is handsome 🤣 happy father’s day oga.”

Okafor Angela wrote: “God created you well but you decided to recreate yourself.”

Dayo Anele said: “Sweet Man with Lipstick?”

Uche Uche wrote: "If only he/she can come back to his/her right senses."

Obi Chiemeka reacted: “She and he still resemble woman. The guy don turned to woman spiritually and physically And mentally.”

Favor Chuks commented: “Assume you didn’t go for surgery you would have been a handsome beautiful lady man and girls go dey rush you. Anyway happy father day.”