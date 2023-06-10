Sophia Momodu turned a year older on Friday, June 9th, but remained silent on social media.

The mother of one is now taking to Instagram to share stunning photos of herself, and she has shared a powerful message about standing in one’s truth.

True power, according to Sophia, comes from standing in one’s truth and walking in one’s path.

Sophia expressed gratitude to all who celebrated her birthday.

“True power comes from standing in your own Truth and walking your own path.

Thank you to everyone who wished me happy birthday… God bless you”.

