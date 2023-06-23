Legendary Nollywood actress Omotola Jolade Ekehinde, has been overcome with nostalgia for a number of great Nollywood movies.

The renowned Nigerian actress who has been in the movie industry for more than 20 years, released clips from a number of epic Nollywood films, including Yankee Girls, Games Women Play, Blood Sisters, All My Life, and Kosorogun.

The mother of four shared the movie clips which had fellow movie stars Genevieve Nnaji, Stella Damasus and Rita Dominic in them, stating that someone sent her the videos and it was nostalgic.

Omotola accompanied the videos with an inscription on the pivotal role of how Nollywood introduced Nigeria to the world before the recent success of Afrobeats.

She claims that, before to the Afrobeats became popular, Nollywood, despite its lack of social media and poor film quality, presented Nigeria to the world.

She wrote:

“Someone sent me some of these vids and it was nostalgic…..lol.

Despite the not-so-good quality… No social media…these movies Broke barriers… Way before Afrobeats we introduced Nigerian entertainment to the world. We still”.

See below;