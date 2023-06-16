Famous Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ckay opens up on why a version of his song, ‘Hallelujah’ with Bnxn and Seyi Vibez may never see the light of day.

Ckay who had initially released the version of the song with Blaqbonez about a month ago gives an update on the one he did with Bnxn and Seyi Vibez.

In a tweet before the release of the deluxe version of his ‘Sad Romance’ studio album, the singer announced that Bnxn’s ‘Hallelujah’ version may not be released.

He tweeted;

“The bnxn version of HALLELUJAH may never come out. he asked to be ‘excused’ from the song when he heard blaqbonez’ verse and i simply granted his wish. seyi vibez version may also never come out because his team didn’t clear it.

“Maybe the verse was too personal…maybe it was too deep…i fully respect it. but at the end of the day, HALLELUJAH represents my journey from the trenches to where i am today.

“Blaqbonez is my bro for real and we share a lot more than a lot of you might think, but that’s a story for another day. I appreciate the love and support of the TRUE fans. i won’t be here without you.”

Reacting to the tweet, Bnxn took to his official Instagram page to refer to him as a ‘mad people.’

In the Yoruba language, he wrote, “awon weyrey.”