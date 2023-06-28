A church at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho (LAUTECH) has garnered appreciation from a group of “Yahoo Boys” for not denouncing their illicit actions.

Chris Popoola, a former student pastor of the church, recounted the episode and clarified its ramifications by sharing his own experience.

Chris claims that the Yahoo Boys stopped coming to church services when he was a student pastor because the senior pastor of the congregation constantly chastised their actions.

These people rushed to another local church that did not condemn them for their behavior.

The unexpected turn came when word spread that the Yahoo Boys had jointly bought a “Mikano gen,” also known as a noiseless generator, as a token of gratitude for the church that had accepted them without judgment.

He wrote;

“When I was a student Pastor in a church in Lautech Area, I remember how yahoo boys stopped coming to church and trooped en mass to this other church because my senior pastor would not stop warning them.

Not long,we heard yahoo boys bought Mikano gen for this other church. The point of my story is – sinners know where to go when they want to hear the truth of God’s word and they know where to go when they want validation.

Don’t let yourself be a motel for validating sinful lifestyle rather be the spot where they find conviction by the Holy Spirit.”