A heart-wrenching video has surfaced of a man who claims to have been stranded in Nigeria for 14 years after leaving his wife and twin children in Manchester, UK.

The elderly man shared his story in an interview, revealing that he had been unable to return to his family since 2010.

The man, whose name was not disclosed, expressed his desire to reunite with his wife and children in the UK, but faces uncertainty about their whereabouts.

Viewers of the video have offered support and assistance in locating his family, with some even offering to help search for them in Manchester.

The video has sparked a range of reactions, with many expressing sympathy for the man’s situation and others questioning the details of his story.

romanqudus said: “You sure say them no use jazz drag this man come house sha ?”

unrulyslimgee said: “Who else notice when the man want to describe the address he keep coughing hmm LIFE”

kmaxxvibes said: “Man hustle, Man take care of family, Man fall, family forget man, man dey alone”

coralosaa said: “Daddy it’s going to be hard to locate your family do you have their whereabouts In Manchester I can do a search for u”

oman_malonia said: “Nothing anybody want tell me this Vv baba na Jazz them take bring am come back house Aje…. I know someone whey this kind stuff don happen to before”

ladyrac said: “The information is not correct Vv because Manchester is not in London,they both are different cities in the UK.The wife sounds like a white lady and,the names he gave of his kids are not very clear. Life hmm may Nigeria f § not happen to me and everyone watching this video. It’s well I pray that someone in the UK sees the video”

Watch the video below:

