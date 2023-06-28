Social media influencer, Darlington Chidera Ibekwe has reacted to reports about popular singer, Davido impregnating a US-based entrepreneur, Anita Brown.

Recall that the lady took to social media to announce that she is expecting a child with OBO.

To back up her claim, the lady shared a purported DM the singer sent to her saying they had raw sex.

In the purported DM between them, the person alleged to be the singer told her that he has had other girls that have genuinely looked out for him and “handled stuff like this” because they know his current situation.

Anita, who claimed they met in December 2017, also stated in a video that she had no idea Davido was married.

Reacting to his, Darlington Chidera Ibekwe stated that if the news turned out to be true then it’s too much disrespect on Chioma, the wife of Davido.

Throwing a shade at OBO, the influencer stated that Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie is more honourable than him and some other men.

He wrote;

“If the news of Davido getting another lady pregnant is true then it’s too much disrespect on Chioma.

Yul Edochie is even more honorable than some of these guys. 💔”

See the post below;



ALSO READ: “Go back to school” – Doyin slams those dragging her for mentioning Adekunle’s mom while blasting him