A Zimbabwean woman, Sinikiwe Kademaunga, who was born without limbs, is expecting her first child with her husband, Reuben.

Recall that the 28-year-old motivational speaker, was born without hands, knees and feet.

She got married on October 31, 2021 to the love of her life, Reuben.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, the Zimbabwean woman shared her maternity photos.



“Blessings” she captioned the photos.

Congratulations to her.

See her post below;

