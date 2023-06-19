Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and her husband, Olayinka Peters are celebrating their 2nd anniversary today, June 19.

To mark their special day, the actress took to her Instagram page to share photos from their wedding.

In her caption, Yetunde Barnabas described her husband as an amazing man and a man who is passionate and considerate in all he does.

According to her, he is also a Godly, caring, loving and sweet man.

The mother of one revealed that if she is to choose a life partner again, she will still choose him countless times.

In her words;

“Happy 2nd Wedding Anniversary to Us THANK YOU JESUS our testimony is here 🙏🏻 #YOursforever2021 #YOursforevertillforever

@olayinka_peter You are the best ADE ORI Ever😍😍😍😍😍 Second anniversary and GOD already blessed us with @gemma_olayinka ❤️

I asked and Prayed, GOD listened and Answered my prayers my giving you to me, you have been nothing short of Amazing, A Godly Man, Caring man, Loving and sweet Man. God has shown this Union to be a match made in heaven because what ???????? I can never imagine spending my Life with Another. If I’m to choose again I will still Choose you countless times. You are passionate and considerate in all you do. We both hate to see each other unhappy, common Couple goals plssssss😁😩

Wooo BABA BE TEMI NIKAN we are stuck together for life. Ti gbin ba fa ti ka ran e ate le. May GOD continue to bless and keep us safe. Also protect us from both external and internal enemies Amen. 🙏🏻

I LOVE YOU BABY 🖤🖤🖤”

See her post below;

