Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas has gifted her mother a brand new car on her birthday.

Recall that the actress’ mother turned a year older today, the 13th of July, 2023.

Taking to her Instagram page to celebrate her, Yetunde shared beautiful photos of herself and the celebrant.

The actress showered prayers on her mother as she promises her that no one would ever replace her.

She wrote;

“Happy birthday to my Sweet Mother, Sweet Sixteen Mama

Iya pelumi grandma Gemma

This is where I got my fine body from.

May God continue to bless, protect, and keep you for us, In Jesus Mighty name. You will continue to reap the fruit of your labour. No one can replace you. Love you, my Mama.”

In another post, Yetunde Barnabas revealed that she gifted her mother a brand new car.

She wrote;

“A little Gift for you Mama ❤️❤️❤️

Welcome to the red car Geng 😁💎

:

Thank you @stillautos for pulling this for my Mother through my sis @gleeoflife Love u😍”

See the post below;

