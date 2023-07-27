Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, CeeC, has made it clear that moving forward she will not have anything to do with fellow housemate, Alex.

CeeC stated this in a conversation with her colleagues and fellow housemate, Adekunle, and others after her fight with Alex on Wednesday.

It would be recalled the reality stars, who went head to head during the ‘Double Wahala’ season in 2018, had an altercation on Wednesday afternoon, July 26.

While generating ideas for their wager task, Alex noted that some of the housemates were not actively contributing to the task and would come and criticize their ideas without offering a better alternative.

While it’s unclear if Alex was specifically referring to CeeC, the latter took it personally and confronted Alex for her comments. Read here.

Speaking to Adekunle and the others after the fight, CeeC emphasized that she doesn’t intend to have anything to do with Alex for the rest of the show.

Watch video below: