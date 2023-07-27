Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as CeeC, has disclosed that she once professed her love to a married man without realising he was somebody’s husband.

The reality star and lawyer made the revelation while having a chat with Tolanibaj, Ike and Adekunle on Wednesday as she noted that she is never one to hide her feelings if she finds a man attractive.

According to 26-year-old, she approaches men she likes and does not believe that there is any sense in women always waiting men they fancy to approach them first.

CeeC said that when she opened up about her feelings to the man, it was after she asked him out that she found out he was a married man. She said her feelings for him faded immediately.

CeeC said; “If I like a guy, I’ll walk up to you and tell you that I like you 100 per cent. And liking you doesn’t mean I’ll be chasing you up and down.”

Tolanibaj asked; “You’ll walk up to a guy and tell him you like him?”

When the actress replied, “Yeah. Straight up,” Tolani started singing: “Never will I… Never will I.”

CeeC: “When you tell guys that you like them, they are gonna chase you. A guy will go for a girl that’s liking him more than the one he is not sure about.”

Ike Onyema: “Men prefer to go with a girl they know likes them than the fine ones that they like but will give them stress.”

CeeC: “You go see fine boy and a girl wey no tush, you’ll now be wondering. Then you that you have everything you’ll be there forming”

She added: “I have once told a guy that I like him, but then I saw that he is married and that was the end. If I like you, I’ll tell you. If men can tell women that they like them, why can’t women? I don’t give a f*ck about society standards.”