Nigerian actress Ekene Umenwa has had celebrated her mother, Ogoamaka Umenwa’s birthday with a beautiful and heartfelt message.

Sharing a video of herself and mother which was taken from her wedding, the thespian expressed her appreciation for the celebrant’s unwavering support and guidance.

Ekene referred to her mother as “the blessed woman who gave birth to her.”

She went on to offer a series of blessings and prayers, wishing her mother good health, strength, protection, and long life.

While wishing her mother a happy birthday, Ekene Umenwa invoked the protection of Mother Mary.

She wrote;

“Happy birthday to my mother ❤️

The BLESSED WOMAN THAT GAVE BIRTH TO ME 🙏❤️

@ogoamakaumenwa my mother my love you are blessed forever and ever amen 🙏

You are healed amen 🙏

You are strong amen 🙏

You are heavily protected by God amen 🙏

You are saved amen 🙏

You are blessed amen 🙏

You will live to carry all your children’s children amen 🙏

Mother Mary has covered you with her veil 🙏💯

Love you mummy ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

See below;

ALSO READ: “If you can’t keep to your agreement with a producer, don’t take his or her money” Etinosa Idemudia calls out BBNaija’s Pere Egbi over unpaid debt