Nigerian singer, Simi has showered praises on Tiwa Savage as she opened up about the intense pressure female artists face in the music industry.

In a recent interview with Angela Yee, the music star talked about how the constant comparison and pitting against each other creates unnecessary tension and distraction.

“It’s everywhere,” Simi said. “It’s so intense sometimes. Sometimes, it can be so distracting. Because there are not as many of us as compared to the guys in the industry, so when you have the few of us and a new lady breaks in the industry, immediately, they just put her against us.” She emphasized, “We can all thrive,” stressing the need for support and collaboration over competition.

Simi also shared her frustrations about advocating for women’s issues in the industry.

She feels pressured to only be seen as supportive if she collaborates with other female artists, despite the fact that women are present in all aspects of life.

“There’s women in different walks of life. There’s my mum, there’s your mum, we have friends, we have people that work with us. So they do pit us against each other A LOT and I do think sometimes, that puts some kind of pressure on the type of relationship we would have otherwise.

You might say something and they’ll take it to mean something that it doesn’t mean. So sometimes you’re just trying to be careful of what you say or don’t say. But I think the longer you’ve been in the industry, the more you get used to it,” she said.

Despite these challenges, Simi expressed her admiration for Tiwa Savage, praising her strength and resilience in navigating the industry as a working mother.

“Whether or not I do a song with Tiwa, I respect her. I think she’s a phenomenal artist. She’s been in the game for so long and she’s been killing this. She’s amazing and I respect her so much,” Simi said.

She commended Tiwa’s ability to navigate the music industry while pregnant and raising a child, calling her “amazing” and “an inspiration,” according to Simi.

ALSO READ: I can’t imagine what it feels like for you– May Edochie pens emotional note to Junior Pope’s wife on his posthumous birthday, shares his last message