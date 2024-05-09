A Nigerian man, known as Young C, took social media by storm yesterday after announcing that he would be buried alive for 24 hours.

In a viral video, he announced his plan on social media, stating that he would share live footage from inside the coffin at night.

As of now, the Nigerian man has been buried alive for 23 hours, with only one hour remaining in his challenge.

Throughout his ordeal, Young C has been sharing updates, describing the physical and mental difficulties he is facing.

He has mentioned experiencing excessive sweating, physical discomfort, and concerns about his rechargeable fan running out of power.

In his latest update, he expressed fear of dehydration and hinted at the possibility of having to drink his own urine if necessary.

The online community has been following Young C’s progress with a mix of fascination and concern, hoping for his safe emergence from the coffin soon.

