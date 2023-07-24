In the ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars edition, Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd, revealed his motivation for returning to the Biggie’s house.

Frodd, who got married to his fiancee, Chioma, in February 2023, stated that he is participating in the show with the permission of his newly wedded wife, who is currently heavily pregnant with their first child.

Frodd expressed that his main goal in the house is to win the N120 million cash prize and also to address certain misconceptions about his personality.

He emphasized that his presence in the show is entirely for his beloved wife and their future together.

As the Big Brother Naija All Stars season 8 commenced, viewers were excited to see some of their favorite former housemates back on the screen.

This all-star edition features contestants from previous seasons, and the show is once again being hosted by the renowned Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;

https://fb.watch/lZgE9j9S3_/?mibextid=Nif5oz