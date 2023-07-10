Big Brother Naija stars, Sheggz and Phyna take home major prizes at the recently held Trendupp Awards, which were held last night.

Nigeria’s first-ever award, the Trendupp Awards, was established to honor originality and celebrate the audacity of the nation’s content producers and influencers.

The third iteration of the award presentation took place Friday night, and several social media celebrities were beaming as they made their way home.

A number of celebrities, including Kiekie, Toyin Abraham, Denrele Edun, and others, attended.

Sheggz and Phyna from BBNaija won the competition. Sheggz was named the Force of Instagram, while Phyna emerged as the Force of Online Sensation.

Fans and admirers of the reality stars have praised and boasted about their favorites on social media.

Phyna uploaded a video of herself dancing while accepting her prize to her Instagram account.

The enthusiastic goddess that she is, Phyna demonstrated her best dance move.

She captioned the video, “Winning dance step”.

Watch the video below: