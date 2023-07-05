A video of a young lady arriving at church in style for her wedding caused quite a stir online.

The lady was riding a white horse to the location, her bridal train following behind.

In Ghana, a local who witnessed the event on camera expressed shock at the entire parade.

Traffic on the road was slowed down as drivers stopped to gawk at her entourage, which included horses and vehicles.

Passersby could be heard muttering in wonder at the unusual sight that they are witnessing playing out before their very eyes.

She rode the horse gracefully as it moved forward, being captured on camera by the photographer who tried to cover the scene of the wedding.

Watch the video below: