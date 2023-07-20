Young man who gained popularity for creating his own completely functional G-Wagon from scratch has warmly been welcomed by the community.

According to an earlier report, Chukwudi Eze, the gifted and bright young guy, gained popularity for creating the car that moves.

Local residents could be seen gathered around the locally produced car in a recent video that was posted on his social media page.

The men, women, and kids who had gathered to witness the young man’s creation sang jubilant songs of praise for their son who had accomplished much.

See video below;

Netizens have reacted;

@KC fresh said: “the first man to drive Benz in okafor village 😹😹🙌”

@user2415690421771 said: “Nay God bless your good talent”

@EZEDINACHI wrote: “The way this gave me so much joy. May God announce you bro!”

@Kumbie Gee suggested: “This passion needs cultivation”