A sense of unease engulfed traders at the Amaraku weekly market in Isiala-mbano Local Government of Imo State when a 7-month-old baby was reportedly abducted by an unknown woman.

According to reports, the baby girl was taken from her mother by a woman who offered to help carry the distressed child while the young mother conducted her business in the market.

After entrusting her baby to the woman, the unsuspecting mother realized that the woman had disappeared into the crowded market with her child.

An anonymous source from the market shared that the baby’s mother, after handing over her child to the fleeing woman and providing a wrapper for carrying the baby on her back, began frantically calling out, “Where is my child?”

The source further stated,

“Today in Amaraku Market, while I was buying some food items, I heard a woman shouting, ‘my baby, my baby, where is my baby?’ The baby was crying and causing distress to the mother while she was selling okro and other vegetables. She had given her 7-month-old infant to a stranger. After the stranger placed the baby on her back, she disappeared into the crowd. The woman started screaming and crying when she realized the woman was gone.”

Despite efforts by nearby traders to locate the woman, she could not be found. Given the large number of buyers and sellers present at the market, estimated to be over five thousand, it is possible that the woman who took the baby used some form of deception.

It is highly unusual for a responsible mother to entrust her child to a stranger in such a chaotic environment.